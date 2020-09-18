Sections
Make action plan to attract more investment into Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray tells state's industries department

In order to boost economic activity in the state, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday directed the state’s industries department to prepare an action plan to...

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:12 IST

By Swapnil Rawal,

In order to boost economic activity in the state, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday directed the state’s industries department to prepare an action plan to attract more investment into Maharashtra. A senior official said the department would focus on online systems and “perception building” measures will be adopted to project Maharashtra as a suitable investment destination.

Thackeray, who held a review meeting with officials at his official residence Varsha on Thursday, said that ease of doing business was key to attract investments. In the press release issued by the CM’s office, the CM said, “Maharashtra has been the preferred investment destination in the country and ease of doing business (EoDB) plays an important role in helping the state maintain this. Our state should remain a step ahead in EoDB. For this, the department should prepare an action plan.” The statement went on to say that Maharashtra has been “the first choice for foreign investment” in the past and this should continue to be the case in the future. “For the state to flourish, more and more investors should be attracted to come to Maharashtra. The state needs to work on making ‘ease of doing business’ effective,” said the CM in the statement.

With a nationwide economic slowdown and the challenges posed by the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19, large-scale investment is necessary to turn the wheels of Maharashtra’s economy, said officials from the industries department.

An official said, on condition of anonymity, that the state needed to be ready for tough competition once the economy opened up. “We have to strengthen the online systems and make it much more effective. Our aim is to make the physical touch points almost negligible. We have to work on the reforms for the current year. Another important aspect that we will work on is perception building,” said the official from the industries department.

