Make in Maharashtra to strengthen Indian Economy, CM tells business leaders

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urged business heads to ‘Make in Maharashtra’ to strengthen the economy of the country. In an interaction organised by Confederation of...

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 22:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urged business heads to ‘Make in Maharashtra’ to strengthen the economy of the country. In an interaction organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Thackeray told business leaders including Jamshed Godrej, Harsh Goenka, Naushad Forbes to bring in one industry to Maharashtra. According to a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) Thackeray said, “Maharashtra is like your home. On a country level there is ‘Make In India’ but there is a special significance for Maharashtra. Each business leader should bring in at least one industry to the state and we will provide immediate clearance.” The CM acknowledged that there would be challenges before industries and the state government os working towards resolving them. - HTC

