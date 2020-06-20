Malad corporator challenges BMC’s testing rule in HC

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and state government to respond to a petition filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator from Malad, challenging the civic body’s June 13 circular which restrained private testing laboratories from giving reports of Covid positive patients to the patient. Later in the day, the Supreme Court directed the Maharashtra government to provide the reports of Covid-19 tests directly to the patients and their relatives.

The petitioner stated the circular was violative of the fundamental rights of the patient and by not issuing the report to the patient, the lives of relatives and those who came in contact with the patient were being put at risk. The court has placed the petition for urgent hearing on Saturday.

A division bench of justice SJ Kathawalla and justice Nitin Borkar was hearing the petition filed by Vinod Mishra through advocates Amogh Singh and Jeet Gandhi via video-conferencing.