Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Man, 25, killed after he rams his Jaguar into divider in Mumbai

Man, 25, killed after he rams his Jaguar into divider in Mumbai

Hitesh Shah, who was driving the car, was rushed to Cooper Hospital after locals informed a team of police officers patrolling the area. He died during treatment.

Updated: May 13, 2020 15:39 IST

By Suraj Ojha | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The police are trying to find out why the man was out during lockdown. (Photo@MumbaiPolice)

A 25-year-old man was killed after he lost control of his Jaguar car and crashed into a divider before ramming a parked tempo a few metres away from MIDC police station in Andheri (east) on Tuesday night.

Hitesh Shah, who was driving the car, was rushed to Cooper Hospital after locals informed a team of police officers patrolling the area.

“He died during treatment at Cooper Hospital. We have registered a case of accidental death, and are awaiting his post mortem,” said deputy commissioner of police Zone-10.

“Last night, we were busy sending migrants to their states. We came to know about the accident through locals and our patrolling team reached the spot. Our priority was to save his life and we shifted him to the hospital for treatment where he died. Whether he was drunk or not it will be clear after his post-mortem report,” said a police officer.



The police are trying to find out why the man was out during lockdown.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘To spur growth’: Nirmala Sitharaman on PM Modi’s Atamanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan
May 13, 2020 16:35 IST
Live: EPF contribution paid by govt to be extended for another 3 months till Aug
May 13, 2020 16:50 IST
In her address, FM explains the term ‘Atamanirbhar Bharat’ in 4 languages
May 13, 2020 16:53 IST
Play along the ground: Chappell on how he groomed Dhoni’s finishing skills
May 13, 2020 15:31 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand CM launches portal to help unemployed youth get jobs
May 13, 2020 16:52 IST
Have to get used to playing without fans: Ian Bell
May 13, 2020 16:51 IST
Janhvi Kapoor shares memories with mother Sridevi in special video
May 13, 2020 16:47 IST
Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, including MSMEs: Sitharaman
May 13, 2020 16:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.