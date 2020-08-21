Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Man arrested for abusive posts on actor's video

Man arrested for abusive posts on actor’s video

City cyber police on Friday arrested a man from Aurangabad for allegedly making abusing posts on an actor’s video on Instagram which she had uploaded as part a campaign...

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:39 IST

By HT Correspondent,

City cyber police on Friday arrested a man from Aurangabad for allegedly making abusing posts on an actor’s video on Instagram which she had uploaded as part a campaign against online bullying and cyber harassment faced by women.

Based on a complaint lodged by the actor with BKC cyber police around a week ago, the arrested accused, Shashikant Jadhav, 27, who works at a restaurant in Mumbai, has been booked for cyber stalking and using foul language.

Investigations have revealed that apart from the said actor, the accused had been posting abusive content against several Bollywood actors and producers. Jadhav was produced before a court and has been remanded in police custody.

