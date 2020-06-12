Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Man arrested for cheating police constable of ₹12 lakh

Man arrested for cheating police constable of ₹12 lakh

The property cell of the city crime branch arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly duping a police constable on the pretext of providing a Mhada flat on low price to the tune of...

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 21:09 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

The property cell of the city crime branch arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly duping a police constable on the pretext of providing a Mhada flat on low price to the tune of ₹12 lakh. The accused Sachin Dhuri, a resident of Lower Parel also forged Mhada documents. Police said Dhuri has cheated several people in the past with the same modus operandi.

The victim, a 32-year-old police constable attached with the local arms in the Mumbai city, met Dhuri two years ago through a common friend. Constable wanted to buy his residence in Mumbai. Dhuri told him that he has an influence in the Mhada and has provided houses to several people on low price. Constable agreed and he gave ₹2 lakh first instalment in early 2019 and Dhuri promised him to give the house in Tilak Nagar area. Dhuri gave him fake allotment letter and took ₹10 lakh more in instalments, said senior inspector, Kedari Pawar, of the property cell.

Constable borrowed money from his relatives and paid to Dhuri. The victim learnt that fact when the accused started avoiding his calls. He then discussed with his colleague and they approached property cell and a case was registered in Tilak Nagar police station on June 11 against Dhuri, said Pawar. During the inquiry, we learnt that Dhuri had cheated several in the past. Dhuri was earlier arrested by unit 3 of the crime branch for duping a woman of ₹48 lakh for giving her Mhada flat in Mazgaon area with the same modus operandi, added Pawar.

A police team then nabbed Dhuri from his residence in Lower Parel on the same day and he was produced in the court on Friday and remanded in police custody till June 18.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Novak Djokovic relishing fan influx at charity tournament
Jun 12, 2020 21:26 IST
Pak police refuse to file case against US blogger for tweet against Benazir Bhutto
Jun 12, 2020 21:24 IST
First plasma therapy in Punjab for covid remains successful
Jun 12, 2020 21:23 IST
Bear looks absolutely adorable scratching an itch on a pole. Watch
Jun 12, 2020 21:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.