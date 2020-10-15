Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Man arrested for killing wife in Bhiwandi near Mumbai

Man arrested for killing wife in Bhiwandi near Mumbai

A 40-year-old man has been arrested by Shanti Nagar police for allegedly killing his 35-year-old wife by beating her up with an iron rod in Bhiwandi. The accused, Ramratan Bharat,...

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 00:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 40-year-old man has been arrested by Shanti Nagar police for allegedly killing his 35-year-old wife by beating her up with an iron rod in Bhiwandi.

The accused, Ramratan Bharat, is a resident of Gayatri Nagar. He allegedly suspected that his wife Laxmi was having an affair, which led to frequent fights. During a fight on Sunday, he beat her with an iron rod, leading to heavy injuries. Laxmi succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Bhiwandi, on Tuesday.

A police officer said, “The accused used to work as a labourer but has been out of job for the last few months. Hence, his wife started working as a housemaid. However, whenever she returned late, Bharat would start arguing with her. On Sunday, the victim’s friend Afsana Shaikh, 24, had dropped Laxmi at her house.”

Bharat got angry and assaulted Laxmi with an iron rod. The neighbours tried to intervene, but Laxmi had already sustained severe injuries. Shaikh took her to the hospital, where she died.

Following her death, Shanti Nagar police officers arrested Bharat and booked him for murder.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
Oct 14, 2020 22:25 IST
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Oct 14, 2020 20:50 IST
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
Oct 15, 2020 00:16 IST
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
Oct 14, 2020 18:36 IST

latest news

Punjab cabinet okays 33% quota for women in govt depts, boards and corporations
Oct 15, 2020 00:46 IST
429 new Covid-19 cases take Uttarakhand’s tally past 56,000-mark, 14 more die
Oct 15, 2020 00:45 IST
Husband, in-laws, SAD leader booked in dowry case at Mohali village
Oct 15, 2020 00:47 IST
On Behbal Kalan firing anniversary, Sikh hardliners, others raise concern over sacrilege incidents
Oct 15, 2020 00:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.