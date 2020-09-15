Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Man arrested for molesting minor at quarantine centre in Mumbai

Man arrested for molesting minor at quarantine centre in Mumbai

The police said there were two eyewitnesses to Salvi’s alleged crime

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 15:20 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The minor informed her family members, who lodged a complaint at Mankhurd police station. (Representational Photo)

Mumbai police have arrested a disinfectant spraying worker (20) at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) quarantine centre in Mankhurd for allegedly molesting a minor (17), who is suffering from the contagion.

The girl has been lodged at the quarantine facility in Mankhurd after she tested Covid-19 positive on September 9.

The accused, Dipesh Salvi, visited the centre on Monday morning.

“Salvi allegedly tried to molest her and after she resisted he slapped her,” said a police officer.



Soon, the minor informed her family members, who lodged a complaint at Mankhurd police station.

Prakash Chowgule, a senior inspector at Mankhurd police station, said there were two eyewitnesses to Salvi’s alleged crime.

