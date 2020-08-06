Sections
Man arrested for raping 18-year-old

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 00:39 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Jogeshwari police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly raping an 18-year-old garland seller, on the pretext of marrying her.

According to the victim’s statement, they were friends since 2018. The accused later promised to marry her and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

In the month of August, she informed the accused about her pregnancy, but the accused refused to marry her. The victim then approached the police and a case was registered at Vanrai police station. However, the case was later transferred to the Jogeshwari police station.

An officer from Jogeshwari police station said, “Following victim’s complaint, we have registered the offence under section 376 (2) (N) (committing rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 (a) (sexual harassment) and 417 (punishment for cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.”



