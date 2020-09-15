Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Man arrested for raping, abetting the suicide of 18-year-old in Mumbai

Man arrested for raping, abetting the suicide of 18-year-old in Mumbai

Pant Nagar police on Sunday arrested a 20-year-old for allegedly raping and abetting the suicide of his 18-year-old friend, who was found dead at the seashore, near RCF in...

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:31 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Pant Nagar police on Sunday arrested a 20-year-old for allegedly raping and abetting the suicide of his 18-year-old friend, who was found dead at the seashore, near RCF in Chembur.

According to the police, the accused allegedly raped the victim on the pretext of marriage. In March 2020, she got pregnant.

“The girl later aborted as advised by the accused, who then refused to marry her. She later died by suicide,” said an officer from Pant Nagar police station.

On September 9, the girl had left her home without informing anyone. The next day her father filed a missing complaint at Pant Nagar police station. Police later found her body at a seashore near RCF, Chembur.



“The father of deceased later filed a case against the accused,” the officer added.

