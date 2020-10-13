Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Man arrested for raping his minor daughter in Mumbai

Man arrested for raping his minor daughter in Mumbai

The Byculla police on Sunday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter. Police arrested him after the mother of the victim approached police and...

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:45 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

The Byculla police on Sunday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter. Police arrested him after the mother of the victim approached police and filed a case against her husband.

The accused, who is a driver by profession, tied her daughter’s hands and legs in July when no one was at home, stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth and raped her.

The survivor told police in her statement that her father threatened to kill her if she revealed anything to anyone. The accused was raped on multiple occasions. The girl recently narrated the ordeal to her mother, and when the mother confronted her husband, he physically assaulted her and abused her, said Byculla police.

She then visited the Byculla police station and filed a complaint against the accused. An officer from Byculla police station said, “We have registered a first information report (FIR) under section 376(2)(n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman], 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 ( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of Indian Penal Code and section 4 (Punishment for penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Oct 13, 2020 22:14 IST
iPhone 12 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 69,900: Details here
Oct 14, 2020 00:48 IST
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
Oct 13, 2020 23:54 IST
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
Oct 13, 2020 23:31 IST

latest news

Supreme Court halts 2020 census for now
Oct 14, 2020 02:43 IST
Case against Gurnam Charuni for using derogatory language against PM
Oct 14, 2020 01:59 IST
Nine deaths, 1,081 new infections in Haryana
Oct 14, 2020 01:55 IST
With AQI crossing 300, five Haryana cities fare worse than Delhi
Oct 14, 2020 01:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.