Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor

A 45-year-old mango seller was arrested by Charkop police for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl. Police said both the accused and victim are neighbours....

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:45 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

A 45-year-old mango seller was arrested by Charkop police for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl. Police said both the accused and victim are neighbours.

Victim’s mother told police that the accused is a mango seller. “On the day of incident my daughter went to his home to purchase mangoes, where he grabbed her hand and molested her,” said the mother in her complaint. The incident happened on July 21 at around 1pm.

An officer from Charkop police station said, “Following the complaint we have registered an FIR under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code and sections 10 (Punishment for aggravated sexual assault) and 12 (Punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

