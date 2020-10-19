Man arrested for sexually, physically assaulting woman over ₹10,000 in Mumbai

A 45-year-old cable operator was arrested by Versova police for allegedly sexually and physically assaulting a 21-year-old woman who was two months’ pregnant. The woman lost her unborn child after the accused allegedly kicked her in the stomach.

According to Versova police, the woman’s husband and the accused knew each other. The woman had borrowed ₹10,000 from him for personal reasons but was unable to return him the money within the given time. On October 15, the accused called her and asked her to meet him near Asma Hospital in Andheri.

When she, along with her two-year-old child, met the accused near the hospital, he took her to a Mhada building in Andheri (West), said Versova police officers. “The accused asked a woman, who was present in the house, to take care of the 2-year-old, and took the victim to another room. The accused then threatened her and asked her to return the money. He then sought sexual activity if the woman was unable to repay the money,” said a police officer.

“The accused then sexually assaulted her. When the woman tried to escape, he physically assaulted her and kicked her in her stomach. The woman started bleeding and was taken to a hospital where the doctor informed that that she had lost her child,” added the officer.

The victim later told her husband about the assault, after which they approached Versova police and lodged a complaint. A case was filed under sections 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.