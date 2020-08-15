Man arrested for stealing, attacking shopkeepers

Amboli police have booked a 51-year-old Andheri resident for stealing and attacking two shop owners on Thursday.

The accused Vishal Babulal Jain walked into a shop on August 6 and stole a packet of earbuds. On August 13, he returned to the shop and was then confronted by the shopkeepers Monish Gala, 25 and Sheyash Shah, 25. Jain, then attacked them with a knife cutter. Gala suffered injuries to his left hand and leg, while Shah suffered injuries to his throat and stomach.

Gala in his statement to police officials said, “He took the packet of earbud and said that he had forgotten his purse in his car. But he did not return. We realised that he had stolen the packet.”

On August 13, when Jain came back to the shop, Gala confronted him. Jain then started running. However, Shah and Gala cornered Jain near a bus stop at JP Road in Andheri. “He immediately took out a knife cutter from his pocket and attacked us,” said Gala.

Jain could not escape as Versova police and Amboli police reached the spot.

“Both Shah and Gala were admitted to a private hospital, and are out of danger,” said a police officer from Amboli police station.

The accused has been booked under section 307 (Attempt to murder) 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (2) [Punishment for criminal intimidation] of Indian Penal Code and section 37 (1), 135 of Maharashtra Police Act.