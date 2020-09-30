Man arrested with MD worth ₹14.40 lakh from Mumbai’s Goregaon area

Sections
The Mumbai crime branch arrested a 22-year-old drug peddler from Goregaon (East) on Monday and seized mephedrone worth ₹14.40 lakh from his possession. The arrested accused Noor...

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 00:18 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

The Mumbai crime branch arrested a 22-year-old drug peddler from Goregaon (East) on Monday and seized mephedrone worth ₹14.40 lakh from his possession.

The arrested accused Noor Mohammed Mehmood Khan is resident of Kurla (West).

Officers of the unit 10 acted on a tip-off about a person delivering drugs in Film City area. Police then laid a trap and nabbed Khan as soon as he came around 9:20pm on Monday. Police recovered 480 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth ₹14.40 lakh from him. Khan has several past cases of assault at Ghatkopar police station, said police inspector Vinay Ghorpade of the unit 10.

On September 27, unit 9 arrested a food delivery boy, Usman Ali Shaikh with 139grams of MD worth ₹5.5 lakh from Oshiwara area.

