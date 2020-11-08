Mumbai: Man booked for giving triple talaq over Whatsapp

Sections
A 28-year-old man has been booked by Naya Nagar police for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife over Whatsapp. The accused allegedly forced his 24-year-old wife to escort him...

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 01:05 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A 28-year-old man has been booked by Naya Nagar police for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife over Whatsapp. The accused allegedly forced his 24-year-old wife to escort him to various lodges for sex.

According to the woman, the accused forced her to go to lodges against her will and when she refused, he gave her talaq over WhatsApp. The woman then lodged a complaint with the police.

The couple got married in August 2014 against their family’s wishes and have a 5-year-old daughter. However, they have been living separately for the past couple of years. They would meet during social events, said the police officer.

Earlier, the woman had objected to going to lodges, following which the man had apologised, said the police.

“We have registered a case under section 498A (harassing a married woman) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, and are investigating the case,” said a police officer. The accused is yet to be arrested.

