Man claiming to be Dawood gang member calls Uddhav Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s residence

Security at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai’s Bandra was scaled up after an unidentified man called him up, saying that he was calling from Dubai on behalf of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

“Security has been tightened at Maharashtra CM’s residence as a precautionary measure after two calls were received on the landline at Matoshree wherein the caller said that he was calling on behalf of Dawood,” a police official said.

“The phone at CM Thackeray’s residence rang twice around 10.30pm on Saturday. The caller wanted to speak to the CM. We’re trying to locate the caller,” the official added.

The local police were also informed about the calls later, following which additional security force was deployed outside the bungalow, the official said.

According to him, no case was registered in this connection.

“We are trying to verify whether the calls received were from Dubai or some other place. Investigation is on,” a senior police official told news agency PTI.

(with inputs from PTI)