Man cuts 25 birthday cakes with sword, arrested; 30 others booked

Bandra police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old man for cutting his birthday cake with a sword on the terrace of his building. He is also booked for violating social distancing and lockdown norms by inviting 30 guests to attend the party.

According to police, the accused, Haris Khan had called over 30 people to the terrace of his building on Saturday midnight and was seen cutting 25 cakes with a sword. The video of the celebration was then shared by social activist Mohsin Shaikh with the Mumbai police commissioner. “I got this video from one of my friends, after which I alerted the commissioner of police, Mumbai, and also tweeted about it,” said Shaikh.

Bandra police officers said that all the accused were booked as they failed to maintain social distancing and were not even wearing face masks, while Khan was booked under the Arms Act for using a sword. Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police, zone 9 confirmed the arrest.

Hemant Phad, assistant police inspector (API) from Bandra police said, “We have recovered the sword which was used for the cake cutting. We will also take appropriate actions against others who were present at the party.”

Khan and guests who attended the celebrations are booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and section 4 (licence for acquisition and possession of arms of specified description in certain cases) and 25 (punishment for possession of arms) of Arms Act and section 37(1) (power to prohibit certain acts for prevention of disorder), 135 (penalty for contravention of rules) of the Maharashtra Police Act.