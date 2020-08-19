Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Man hammers friend to death, injures other

Man hammers friend to death, injures other

A 45-year-old man bludgeoned one of his two friends with a hammer and inflicted serious injuries to another in an inebriated state drunk state. The injured man has been admitted to...

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 21:43 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

A 45-year-old man bludgeoned one of his two friends with a hammer and inflicted serious injuries to another in an inebriated state drunk state. The injured man has been admitted to Sion hospital in a critical state. His condition is stable.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when Sabbal Jagal Chaudhary alias Bengali, who digs graves at Bohri cemetery at Kurla (West), was consuming alcohol with his friend Javed Shaikh, 32, at Chaudhary’s residence in Kurla.

During their conversation, Chaudhary got angry over a trivial issue and started fighting. Another friend of theirs, Ayyaz Ejaz Khan, 29, heard them fight and went to check on them around 1.30am on Wednesday. According to Khan, both Chaudhary and Shaikh were drunk and Shaikh was allegedly asking Chaudhary as to why he wanted to kill Shaikh.

“Chaudhary then picked up a hammer from the kitchen and hit Shaikh’s head two to three times. When Khan tried to intervene, Chaudhary hit him on his head with the hammer as well. However, Chaudhary managed to flee while Khan informed other neighbours about the incident,” said senior inspector Dattatray Shinde of Kurla police station.



Shaikh’s brother Farukh and his friends rushed them to Sion hospital where Shaikh was declared dead on arrival. “Khan’s condition was critical till afternoon, but later the doctor said his condition was stable,” said Shinde.

Following Khan’s statement, a case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered against Chaudhary. He was traced to Bhandup and was subsequently arrested on Wednesday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

At 36, FC Goa’s Igor Angulo is ready for a first
Aug 19, 2020 22:16 IST
NGT orders 46.11 sq km to be notified as private forest in Goa
Aug 19, 2020 22:15 IST
Odisha man builds memorial for electrocuted elephant to honour his mother’s word
Aug 19, 2020 22:10 IST
FIFA ethics committee drops Infantino case - official
Aug 19, 2020 22:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.