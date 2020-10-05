Sections
Man held for raping woman in Vasai near Mumbai

A 22-year-old mentally challenged woman from Vasai was allegedly raped by Mukesh Kumar, 22. The accused works in the wood factory near the woman’s residence. He allegedly...

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 23:44 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A 22-year-old mentally challenged woman from Vasai was allegedly raped by Mukesh Kumar, 22.

The accused works in the wood factory near the woman’s residence. He allegedly would take the woman to a secluded spot on several occasions and raped her, the mother stated in her complaint. The matter came to light when the survivor’s mother found out that the woman was two months pregnant after she complained of severe abdominal pain and was examined by a doctor. When questioned, she named Kumar.

Based on a complaint, Vasai police registered a case of rape under section 376 against Kumar and arrested him. He was produced before a court on Monday and has been remanded in police custody.

