Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Man held in Bhiwandi for stealing jewellery from aunt’s house

Man held in Bhiwandi for stealing jewellery from aunt’s house

Narpoli police in Bhiwandi arrested a jewellery shop owner and his friend for house breaking on Monday. The friend allegedly stole jewellery from his aunt’s house and sold it...

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 00:54 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

Narpoli police in Bhiwandi arrested a jewellery shop owner and his friend for house breaking on Monday. The friend allegedly stole jewellery from his aunt’s house and sold it to the jeweller for Rs 2.62 lakh.

According to the police, Sheetal Pawar, 40 and a resident of Kamatghar, registered a complaint on September 7 about a theft in her house. All the family members were home on September 7. However, they had gone out for some work the previous day. The police suspected involvement of some family member in the theft.

Narpoli police officials said, “During our investigations, we spoke to a few neighbours who had seen the complainant’s nephew, Aniket Chaudhary, 21, on that day with a bag. Accordingly, we had taken him to the custody and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime. We came to know about this jeweller, Basantilal Kothari, 42, who bought stolen jewellery. Chaudhary approached Kothari and sold the jewellery that same night for Rs 2.62 lakh. We also found that Kothari allegedly helped several thieves to sell their stolen jewellery. We have arrested both of them and will be in police custody till September 21.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AFSPA exceeded in three Jammu and Kashmir killings: Army
Sep 19, 2020 00:08 IST
Army chief says Amshipora case will be probed with utmost fairness
Sep 18, 2020 23:01 IST
‘Won’t increase taxes to compensate for loss of revenue’: Sitharaman
Sep 19, 2020 00:19 IST
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Sep 18, 2020 21:17 IST

latest news

Hand chopped off in Panipat: UP man joins SIT investigation
Sep 19, 2020 01:29 IST
Rights of allottees not subservient to banks: HARERA
Sep 19, 2020 01:28 IST
HC seeks action-taken report on panchayat land encroachers in Haryana
Sep 19, 2020 01:25 IST
Farmers’ protest running out of steam but pressure on JJP to take acid test
Sep 19, 2020 01:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.