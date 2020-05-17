Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Man kills fellow fish vendor over ₹150, held

Man kills fellow fish vendor over ₹150, held

Sewri police have arrested a 22-year-old man for killing a 28-year-old fish vendor over a petty issue on Saturday.During the investigation, police found that a fight took place between the accused...

Updated: May 17, 2020 23:29 IST

By Faisal Tandel,

Sewri police have arrested a 22-year-old man for killing a 28-year-old fish vendor over a petty issue on Saturday.

During the investigation, police found that a fight took place between the accused Hussain Shaikh alias Chulbul and the victim Riyaz Rafiq Shaikh, as the later had failed to repay ₹150 that he had borrowed from the accused over four years ago.

The accused was jobless and was in dire need of money. After a heated argument over the loan, he hit the victim on the head with a stone, killing him.

According to police, Hussain and Riyaz lived in the same slum near the BPCL refinery at Mazagaon. Both of them used to earn their livelihood by selling fish at Ferry Wharf in Dockyard.



“The accused hit Riyaz with a stone on his head. Riyaz was taken to JJ Hospital, where he was declared dead from serious head injuries,” said Gajanan Kurade, senior inspector, Sewree police station.

After the incident, the accused ran away from the spot. The victim’s brother Shafiq Rafiq Shaikh, 22, informed police that Riyaz and Hussain had fought three days before the incident as well.

“It was found during the investigation that Riyaz and Hussain fought on Friday. Riyaz had assaulted Hussain with a steel scale and had also abused him. Accordingly, a search for Hussain was started and he was found hiding on a boat near Ferry Wharf. Hussain alleged that Riyaz had to give him ₹150 for a fish deal four or five years ago. When Hussain demanded the amount, the deceased refused to pay,” said Kurade.

Hussain was arrested and booked under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Economy may shrink 45% in Jun quarter’: Goldman Sachs
May 18, 2020 03:57 IST
Lack of robust stimulus may worsen slowdown
May 18, 2020 04:31 IST
Feel betrayed, but will return to karambhoomi Ludhiana once things are normal, say migrants
May 18, 2020 03:39 IST
Take a look at some interesting museums from around the world
May 18, 2020 04:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.