Home / Mumbai News / Man lynched at Santacruz, Mumbai Police on lookout for six persons

Man lynched at Santacruz, Mumbai Police on lookout for six persons

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 01:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Suspecting him of being a robber, six men tied the victim to a pole with ropes and beat him with sticks.

A 30-year-old man suspected of being a robber was tied and beaten to death in Santacruz on Saturday night. Police are now on the look-out for six unidentified men.

According to police, the six accused men who are absconding had caught Khan lurking around Muktanand Park in Santacruz (West). Suspecting him of being a robber, the six men tied him up to a pole with ropes and beat him with sticks.

Khan’s brother, who resides in the same area, approached the police station and registered a complaint. “Khan’s brother, Azad, 36, was informed that Khan had been tied to a pole bleeding. Azad reached the spot and rushed Khan to the hospital where he was declared dead,” said the officer.

Police registered a case of murder against the six accused and are now scanning CCTV footage of the area to find out the identity of the accused.

