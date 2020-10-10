Sections
Man sets dogs on Kalyan police to avoid arrest, eventually nabbed

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 00:34 IST

By Faisal Tandel,

The Mahatma Phule police here have arrested a 47-year-old man wanted for the last two years for allegedly arguing with the police. The accused, however, again had tried to escape arrest by letting his two Doberman dogs on the police on Thursday.

Police said Firoz Khan, alias Firoz Mental, was arrested on Thursday evening. He has more than 22 cases including dacoity, robbery, rape, molestation and many others. He served imprisonment in four cases and completed his sentence.

“In 2018, after he was released, he got into an argument and assaulted the police officers in court over demanding tiffin from home in jail. We were on the lookout for him since then. However, he managed to escape by various antics,” said a police officer.

On Thursday after the police received information about Mental, Deepak Sarode and Ganesh Kumbar, both assistant police inspectors of Mahatma Phule police station, and their team raided his residence in Waldhuni, Kalyan.

“Mental ordered his dogs to attack the police officers and ran away. We managed to arrest him after an hour’s search,” added Sarode.

