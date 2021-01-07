Man threatens to kill Mumbai mayor, detained in Gujarat

The Azad Maidan police on Wednesday detained a man from Gujarat for allegedly giving death threats to Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar. It is yet to be ascertained why the man threatened the mayor.

According to police, Pednekar had received a call on her mobile phone on December 21. The unknown caller abused and allegedly threatened to kill her. The phone call was answered by her assistant. On December 22 she filed the police complaint, the police said. The police had registered a case of criminal intimidation against the caller.

On checking the call data record of the number, the police traced the alleged accused to Jamnagar, Gujarat.

A team was then sent to Jamnagar on Monday. The officers have caught the accused and are bringing him to Mumbai.

He would be placed under arrest on Thursday and would be produced in court,” said an officer from Azad Maidan police station.