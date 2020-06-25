Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Manager of SoBo gym, two others held for organising party

Manager of SoBo gym, two others held for organising party

Marine Drive police have arrested the manager of Islam gymkhana and an organiser and booked 50 people for arranging a post-wedding party in Islam Gymkhana at south Mumbai.Senior...

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:19 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

Marine Drive police have arrested the manager of Islam gymkhana and an organiser and booked 50 people for arranging a post-wedding party in Islam Gymkhana at south Mumbai.

Senior inspector Mrutunjay Hiremath of Marine Drive police station said, “As per preliminary inquiry, 50 people have been booked in the case and we arrested the manager of Islam Gymkhana and the organiser and co-organiser of the party for violating lockdown norms and risking spread of the infection under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as Disaster Management Act.”

“After questioning, we have found names of 15 people while 35 people are still unknown. We have also found a video clip of the party. We will check it and if we found more than 50 people in the video, action will be taken against them,” said Hiremath.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday around 9.30pm when a police van on patrolling duty noticed a group of people standing at the gate of the gymkhana. Upon inquiring, they learnt a dinner party was organised inside. A police team went inside and found around 50 people including senior citizens and children having dinner without maintaining social distancing, said a police officer adding that the party was organised without police permission.



Despite repeated attempts, Islam Gymkhana authorities did not respond.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

5 tigers deaths in 10 days in state, NTCA enquiry reveals lapses
Jun 25, 2020 00:37 IST
Will increase Covid-19 beds for critical patients: New TMC chief
Jun 25, 2020 00:37 IST
A bowl lot of goodness
Jun 25, 2020 00:37 IST
Four deaths, 165 fresh Covid-19 cases in Punjab
Jun 25, 2020 00:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.