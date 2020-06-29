Mankhurd police station in Mumbai declared a containment zone, but to remain functional

Mankhurd police station, as well as the building where it is located, have been declared a containment zone, after two residents staying there were tested positive on Friday. However, the police station will remain functional as they offer essential services. The police personnel also claimed that all precautionary measures are being taken, and the police station premises is being disinfected multiples times a day.

“Both the residents were shifted to a Covid care centre for treatment. As a precautionary measure, the BMC [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation] officials declared the building a containment zone and sprayed disinfectants in the building as well as around the locality,” inspector Kishor Kharat from Mankhurd police station said.

There are around 250 residents staying in the ground-plus-seven-storey building, located at Lallubhai compound. Thirty rooms in the structure are allotted for the police station on the first, second and third floors.

According to the police the stairwell from the third floor is closed and residents are asked not to step out without valid reasons, or else they would face police action. Only one member of each family is permitted to step out to purchase milk, vegetables, medicines or other essential items. The police also assured residents with all help in getting the essential items.

Earlier on June 20, four accused who were arrested and kept in the police station’s lockup in a murder case were also tested positive for Covid-19.

An officer from Mankhurd police station said, “20-year-old Shera Rahmat Ali Shaikh was assaulted by some people after they suspected him to be a thief in the intervening night of June 7 and 8 at Mohite Patil Nagar area. After he died, the accused dumped his body between two cars at a parking lot near a public toilet in Dr Zakir Hussain Nagar of Mankhurd.”

The police first registered an accidental death report but based on the post-mortem report, later filed a murder case, following which nine people were arrested.

According to protocol, the accused were sent to a government hospital for Covid-19 test and on June 20, the police found four of the nine accused positive. “The four accused are undergoing treatment at Shivaji Nagar isolation centre and are asymptomatic,” an officer said.