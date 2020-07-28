Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Manoj Tiwari urges Maharashtra CM to register FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Manoj Tiwari urges Maharashtra CM to register FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Wishing Thackeray on Monday on his birthday, Tiwari, who has acted in Bhojpuri films, pointed out that over 40 days have passed since the death of Rajput, but an FIR is yet to be registered.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 14:31 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to look into the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to look into the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and direct the state police to register an FIR in this connection.

Wishing Thackeray on Monday on his birthday, Tiwari, who has acted in Bhojpuri films, pointed out that over 40 days have passed since the death of Rajput, but an FIR is yet to be registered.

“Many happy returns of the Day @CMOMaharashtra Shri Uddhav Ji, on this day I request with folded hands to give justice to Sushant who died 43 days ago, but no FIR has been registered so far. I hope you will help. Please do justice to millions of SSR fans,” he tweeted.

Bollywood actor Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, which the police said was a case of suicide. His death had triggered an outcry from several quarters alleging that the late actor, who hailed from Bihar, was a victim of nepotism in the film industry.



The lawmaker from Northeast Delhi’s Lok Sabha seat, who visited the deceased actor’s family in Patna last month had then said: “Sushant’s father and sister requested me to take up the issue and get him justice. It was really a sentimental moment for me”.

Previously, Tiwari had demanded a CBI investigation into the matter

According to the police, statements of 40 people including film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra and actor Rhea Chakraborty have been recorded in the investigation so far.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

North Korean officials abused repatriated women: UN Report
Jul 28, 2020 15:57 IST
Rajasthan 10th RBSE Result 2020 declared at rajresults.nic.in
Jul 28, 2020 15:57 IST
Title look of Karnan released on Dhanush’s birthday, see poster
Jul 28, 2020 15:57 IST
Heart inflammation observed in recently recovered Covid-19 patients
Jul 28, 2020 15:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.