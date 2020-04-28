Sections
Mantralaya to remain shut on Apr 29, 30 for disinfection process after 4 staffers test +ve for Covid-19

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:51 IST

By Faisal Malik,

The Maharashtra government has decided to disinfect the state headquarters, Mantralaya, as well as the new administrative building, located opposite to it at Nariman Point, on April 29 and 30, after four members of the cleaning team were tested positive for coronavirus. Consequently, both the buildings and all the government offices located inside the premises will remain closed for both the days.

“Following the directives issued by the central government, it has become necessary to disinfect both Mantralaya and the new administrative building, and as a result they will remain closed on April 29 and 30,” stated the order issued by Sitaram Kunte, additional chief secretary, general administration department (GAD).

Kunte also confirmed that the decision to disinfect the buildings was taken after the cleaning staff was tested positive. “We decided to disinfect the buildings as a precautionary measure. We cannot take any risk,” he said.

According to the officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), one member of the cleaning team was tested positive on Sunday, while the other three were found infected on Monday. The cleaning staff are employees of a private firm that has been appointed for housekeeping activities.



Manoj Saunik, additional chief secretary, public works department (PWD) said they are taking all preventive measures after the cases came to light. “We had also traced 17-18 people who had come in contact with the cleaning staff. Fortunately, none of them have been tested positive for Covid-19,” Saunik said.

