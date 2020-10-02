Sections
Maratha quota: After different view on SSR case, Parth Pawar goes against NCP line, to move SC

Maratha quota: After different view on SSR case, Parth Pawar goes against NCP line, to move SC

After going against the party line to demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Parth, grandnephew of Nationalist...

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 00:03 IST

By Faisal Malik,

After going against the party line to demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Parth, grandnephew of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, has jumped into the politically crucial matter of Maratha reservation. He has announced that he will file an intervention application before the Supreme Court (SC) in the ongoing petition over reservation to the Maratha community.

Supporting quota for the community in government jobs and education, he has asked Maratha leaders to wake up to fight for the cause and has also sought intervention by the state to resolve the crisis. Interestingly, Pawars are Marathas and the NCP chief is the most powerful leader from the community. The NCP is also known as a party dominated by the Maratha leaders. Parth is the son of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, nephew of the NCP chief, who is also deputy chief minister in the MVA government.

“Devastated to hear of the tragic death of Vivek who committed suicide for the cause of Maratha reservations. Before a chain reaction of such unfortunate incident starts, Maratha leaders have to wake up & fight for this cause. Requesting Maha govt to step in to solve the crisis,” he said, in a series of tweets.



He was referring to a suicide committed by Vivek Rahade, 18, from Beed on Wednesday. Rahade has recently appeared for NEET exams and was worried about its results, according to news reports. On September 30, he died by suicide at his farm. The family has claimed that he has committed suicide for Maratha reservation.

“The flame that Vivek has ignited in our minds can set the whole system ablaze. The future of an entire generation is at stake. I have no choice but to approach the Hon’ble Supreme Court and file an intervenor application in the Maratha reservation matter pending before it...,” Parth added further.

After a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court stayed the reservation for Marathas in jobs and education for 2020-21 on September 9, the issue has become politically sensitive as the community has announced state-wide protests. The state government has filed a petition in the SC to vacate stay on implementation of the quota.

Marathas were granted 12% and 13% reservation in employment and education, respectively, under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018.

“We don’t see anything wrong in his demand. In fact, it is good that someone from the party wants to fight for the cause of the Maratha community as the NCP has been in favour providing reservation since day one. He (Parth Pawar) has all the right to make a demand from the state government, at the same time as an individual, he also has all the right to support a movement,” said party spokesperson and minority affairs minister Nawab Malik.

In August, Parth was publicly rebuked by the NCP chief over demanding CBI probe into Rajput’s death, going against the party stand. Pawar had called him “immature” and had also said he doesn’t give a damn about what Parth says. Later, after the Supreme Court allowed handing over the case to CBI, Parth had tweeted, “Satyamev Jayate” (truth alone triumphs).

The tweet had no mention of the case, but it is assumed that he was referring to the Apex court’s judgment in the actor’s death case.

