Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Maratha quota: Supreme Court adjourns hearing on stay on reservation for 4 weeks

Maratha quota: Supreme Court adjourns hearing on stay on reservation for 4 weeks

As the Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on vacation of the interim stay on Maratha reservation for four weeks, the community accused the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi...

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:41 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

As the Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on vacation of the interim stay on Maratha reservation for four weeks, the community accused the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of lack of strategy, demanding steps to expedite the procedure to safeguard the interest of Maratha students seeking admissions.

The Marathas were given reservations of 12% and 13% in employment and admissions respectively under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018. A three-judge bench, on September 9, transferred the case to the constitution bench, putting interim stay on the reservation.

Challenging the stay, the state government and respondent representing the community on Tuesday requested the three-judge bench to hold the hearing before a constitution bench, after which the hearing was adjourned for four weeks. The adjournment will lead to further delay in college admissions and the appointment of community members whose recruitment has been completed.

The state had put the admission process of junior college and medical courses on hold, anticipating the vacation of the stay. It has also deferred written exams for Maharashtra Public Services Commission for more than 200 posts of officers in various government departments. The state cabinet is expected to discuss the issue in its meeting on Thursday.



“The adjournment is the result of lack of strategy and coordination from the state government. We brought it to their notice, but the state delayed taking steps to constitute the larger bench. There were legal lacunae in the applications made by the government. The state government did not even present the side properly on Tuesday. We had requested the state to seek the court’s guidance on prolonged admissions due to stay during Tuesday’s hearing, but in vain. The state should now take necessary decisions to begin the admission process,” said BJP legislator and chief of Shiv Sangram Party Vinayak Mete. He has also demanded replacement of public works department minister Ashok Chavan as head of the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation.

Vinod Patil, one of the respondents in the Supreme Court in the reservation petition, said, “The state should have intimated the court that it wants the hearing before the constitution bench when it was listed 10 days ago. We are wasting our time for want of coordination and strategy. Students are left in the lurch.”

Chavan, however, rubbished the allegations. “We filed an application in the apex court on the constitution bench on October 7 and we were informed on October 10 that it is before the larger bench. Despite this, the hearing was listed before the three-judge bench which stayed the reservation. The state government’s counsel could not attend the hearing initially only because of technical reasons, but later put forth our stand very effectively. The state will again approach the chief justice of India to constitute the bench at the earliest,” he said.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said the MVA government failed to make adequate preparations for the SC hearing and the adjournment was a result of it. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the BJP was politicising the issue.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar vote today
Oct 28, 2020 01:55 IST
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
Oct 28, 2020 01:12 IST
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Oct 28, 2020 00:53 IST
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
Oct 28, 2020 01:24 IST

latest news

Bihar election 2020: RJD’s Ram Vishun Singh, JD (U)’s Shushumlata to vie for Jagdishpur seat
Oct 28, 2020 01:53 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: What you need to know about Barh constituency
Oct 28, 2020 01:39 IST
Penguin gets in the Halloween spirit by exploring his first jack-o’-lantern
Oct 28, 2020 01:32 IST
Six more Covid-19 patients die in Uttarakhand, state tally touches 60,957 with 213 new infections
Oct 28, 2020 01:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.