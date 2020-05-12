Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Marathi to become compulsory subject for primary students in Maharashtra

Marathi to become compulsory subject for primary students in Maharashtra

State Marathi Language Minister Subhash Desai and Education Minister Varshan Gaikwad on Monday reviewed in a meeting the progress about making Marathi language a compulsory subject, a release said.

Updated: May 12, 2020 06:45 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Mumbai

Marathi language will become a compulsory subject from the academic year 2020-21 for classes 1 to 6 in schools. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

Marathi language will become a compulsory subject from the academic year 2020-21 for classes 1 to 6 in schools of different mediums and education boards in Maharashtra, the state government said on Monday.

Desai and Gaikwad reviewed the progress of the decision though video conferencing which was joined by senior officials of the School Education department, Marathi Language department,and Balbharti, along with the chairman of the Minorities Commission.

Desai instructed that before commencement of the next academic session, class-wise syllabus of the Marathi language, textbooks and training materials for class I and VI should be prepared.



He also asked the School Education department to issue a notification about the compliance of the new law about compulsory teaching of the Marathi subject in all schools in the state.

The law making the Marathi language as a mandatory subject was unanimously passed by both the Houses of legislature in the last Budget session.

At that time, Desai ans Gaikwad had assured that the implementation of this law will start from the next academic year (2020-21), the release said. Gaikwad said a meeting of field officers was conducted to enforce the law and a task force was set up to prepare the rules.

