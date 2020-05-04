Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Marginal increase in peak hour traffic after ease in restrictions

Marginal increase in peak hour traffic after ease in restrictions

With the Maharashtra government easing restriction in non-containment areas, a marginal increase in vehicular traffic was observed during the morning peak hours of Monday.Slow moving traffic was...

Updated: May 04, 2020 17:30 IST

By Pratik Salunke,

With the Maharashtra government easing restriction in non-containment areas, a marginal increase in vehicular traffic was observed during the morning peak hours of Monday.

Slow moving traffic was reported in certain patches of arterial roads in the city, such as western express highway (WEH), eastern express highway (EEH) and Sion-Panvel highway. These major roads connect Mumbai with neighbouring cities of Mira Road, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Toll collection plazas at Dahisar, Mulund (EEH and Lal Bahadur Shastri road), and Vashi witnessed the usual slow traffic during the peak hour.

However, the traffic was partly due to the barricades installed by the police to check that only people working with essential services or emergency cases are out on the road. “Checking of vehicles is underway and only permitted services and medical emergency is allowed,” said Pravin Padwal, additional commissioner of police (traffic). The traffic control room of the Mumbai Police stated there were no major snarls reported in the city.

The state has also allowed functioning of standalone liquor shops in Mumbai, which is a red zone. “We expect shop-keepers will be moving around to warehouses and stockist beginning from Monday to fill up the stocks. We expect this movement to increase from Tuesday,” said a traffic police officer.



Lack of public transport and the need to maintain social distancing has resulted in citizens taking their vehicles out on the roads, causing a major hindrance to the administration. Those in essential services are also using their own vehicles as up to three people are allowed in four-wheelers including the driver and no pillion ride is allowed for two-wheelers.

In order to ensure vehicles do not create traffic on road, the traffic police had earlier said they would suspend licenses of motorists caught twice for using their vehicles unnecessarily.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India to begin repatriation of stranded Indians abroad from May 7, says foreign ministry
May 04, 2020 18:45 IST
Ahead of WHO’s virtual meet, some real pressure on Tedros. And a complication
May 04, 2020 18:13 IST
Ensure social distance: Kejriwal warns after chaos at Delhi’s liquor shops
May 04, 2020 18:45 IST
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
May 04, 2020 16:57 IST

latest news

The lockdown is now getting a bit too much: Arjan Bajwa
May 04, 2020 18:48 IST
La Liga ready to begin testing players ahead of training
May 04, 2020 18:46 IST
Migrant workers’ return en masse from urban hubs a concern: Empowered group
May 04, 2020 18:49 IST
Young Jordanians on lockdown showcase ‘talent from home’ for hit contest
May 04, 2020 18:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.