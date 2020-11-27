Marine Drive residents get muddy water, suspect Mumbai coastal road digging work behind contamination

The residents of Marine Drive have filed a complaint with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over water contamination in several buildings in the area.

The residents have said that they been complaining about receiving muddy or whitish water supply to the BMC since Sunday, and suspect that they are facing the problem owing to the digging work for the ongoing coastal road project.

Sourav Nagarseth, a resident from F Road in Marine Drive, said, “We are suspecting that the water contamination is due to coastal road work. There is some digging near our house for the project work and we suspect that because of this, some damage was caused to our supply pipes.”

Viral Doshi, another resident, said, “Initially, the water we got was muddy, but later we started getting whitish water supply. On one of the days, we received a clean water, but the problem was seen again. BMC has taken samples of water but our problem is yet to be resolved.”

When contacted, local corporator Sujata Sanap from the Shiv Sena, she said that the work to identify the source of contamination is ongoing.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Akash Purohit, who is also a Marine Drive resident, said, “I came to know from BMC officials that the water contamination is probably due to digging of coastal road project.”

An official from the water department said that they are awaiting the reports for the water samples. “We have taken water samples twice but the laboratory reports are not out yet. We are again going to take samples now to ascertain if there’s any contamination. Also, the issue should be resolved from Friday, as the pipelines will be fixed.”

Vijay Nighot, chief engineer of the coastal road project, was not available for comment despite repeated attempts.