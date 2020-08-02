Sections
Masked men rob bizman at knifepoint on eastern freeway

RCF police have booked two unknown persons for robbing a businessman at knifepoint near eastern freeway on Saturday. According to the police, the victim Siraj Ahmad Kamaluddin...

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 18:53 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

RCF police have booked two unknown persons for robbing a businessman at knifepoint near eastern freeway on Saturday.

According to the police, the victim Siraj Ahmad Kamaluddin Ansari, 38 is a resident of Shivaji Nagar, Govandi.

Ansari was heading towards Govandi from south Mumbai via the eastern freeway at 2am. He stopped his car mid-way to relieve himself. When he returned, he saw two masked men entering the car forcibly. The men then flashed a knife at him and threatened him with dire consequences. They looted ₹65,800 cash, his mobile phone and watch and fled from the spot.

An officer from RCF police station said, “Following his complaint we registered an FIR against two unknown men under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the case.”



