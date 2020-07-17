Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Masked men rob senior citizen at knife point in Mumbai

Masked men rob senior citizen at knife point in Mumbai

A gang of masked men robbed a senior citizen of ₹10,000 at knifepoint at Aarey Colony in Goregaon (East) on Wednesday. A case has been registered against unknown men under...

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 01:23 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

A gang of masked men robbed a senior citizen of ₹10,000 at knifepoint at Aarey Colony in Goregaon (East) on Wednesday. A case has been registered against unknown men under sections 392 (robbery), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 37 (1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

According to the complainant Ramachhedan Yarav, 61, the incident took place between 1am and 1.30am when the four persons wearing mask entered the buffalo shed, threatened him with knife, and demanded money.

When Yadav refused to give the money, two of them pinned him down to the ground and beat him up till he gave them ₹10,000, said police officers.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mann slams Punjab govt over abolition of posts in water resources dept
Jul 17, 2020 01:51 IST
Centre’s ordinances: Haryana arhtiyas’ body extends support to farmers’ protest
Jul 17, 2020 01:48 IST
Sand mining on Yamuna banks: NGT takes notice, forms joint committee
Jul 17, 2020 01:47 IST
Vasundhara Raje helping Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, says BJP ally Beniwal
Jul 17, 2020 01:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.