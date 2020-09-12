Sections
Mass antigen tests begin in rural Panvel to curb Covid-19 spread

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 01:50 IST

By Raina Shine,

Due to the rising Covid cases in the rural areas of Panvel, antigen tests are being conducted on mass level for the residents in these areas as per the directions of Raigad Collector Nidhi Choudhary.

This is the first time that a mass level antigen test is being conducted in the rural belt of Panvel.

Panvel has five Primary Health Centres (PHC) – at Nere, Ajivali, Aapta, Gavhan and Vavanje villages – and one Urban Health Centre (UHC) of Cidco at Ulwe. Panvel Taluka health officer, Dr Sunil Nakhate, said that the mass testing will curb cases in the villages.

The initiative was started on September 3. The front warriors, involving health workers, sanitisation workers, school teachers, anganwadi workers, ASHA workers have been specifically asked to go through the tests along with the residents.



Nakhate said, “We have asked the residents to get their tests done. If found positive, they are asked to get quarantined. Some of them have the facility to quarantine themselves at their homes and choose that. Those who don’t are sent to our Covid facility centres.”

Till September 10, around 1,516 people underwent the test. Of these, 132 were found positive and the rest negative. Of those found postive, 62 were symptomatic while the remaining asymptomatic. Twenty eight patients were above 50 years of age.

Nakhate added, “We have received 3,000 kits so far. We will receive more as per our requirement. In the next batch of antigen kits that would be received by the taluka office, the first preference would be for the shopkeepers, vegetable sellers and others who have been providing essentials to the people.

School teachers, anganwadi workers, ASHA workers are all together working to spread awareness as well among the people. In Ulwe, there have been announcements made by rickshaw drivers in the node about free antigen tests that is made available for the people.

As per the state figures, the Raigad district has a total of 22,720 positive cases and 555 deaths.

 In Numbers

Total Antigen Kits received: 3000

 Village             Testing kits      Testing Done  Positive cases

Gavhan            550      312      11

Vavanje           250      212      16

Nere    775      284      26

Ajivali             575      310      61

Apta    550      356      18

Ulwe   300      42        0

