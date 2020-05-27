Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Masters programme admission process for TISS goes online

Masters programme admission process for TISS goes online

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, has restructured its admission process for Masters programmes doing away with any physical visits by candidates to the campus. The institute has...

Updated: May 27, 2020 18:34 IST

By Priyanka Sahoo,

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, has restructured its admission process for Masters programmes doing away with any physical visits by candidates to the campus. The institute has cancelled the pre-interview test (PIT) and candidates will now be interviewed online, said the institute administration in a notice issued on Sunday.

The TISS National Entrance Test (TISS NET) and Management Aptitude Test (TISS MAT) were conducted in January this year. However, owing to the nationwide lockdown, the institute had to defer the second stage of the admission process wherein candidates selected in the two tests had to take the PIT and visit the campus for interviews.

However, the institute has now clarified that the second stage, sans the PIT, will kick off from the second week of June. “TISS plans to restart the admission process from early June. Given the public health concerns and mobility challenges due to travel restrictions, it is decided to restructure the admission process. The modifications detailed below are made keeping in mind the challenges for candidates in times of Covid restrictions. These modifications are applicable only for the current admission process,” read the notice.

TISS deputy registrar MP Balamurugan said that the admission process has been restructured to facilitate online interviews of selected candidates. Accordingly, the scoring pattern has been modified: TISS-NET: 60% (for human resource management and organisation development, change and leadership programme, the score will be combined of TISS NET and TISS MAT in 40:20 ratio) and personal interview: 40%. The revised schedule for interviews for Mumbai, Tuljapur and Hyderabad campus is June 8 to 17, and for Guwahati campus is June 29 to July 4, 2020. The first merit list will be out on July 20 and the new academic session will kick off on August 3.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Asha Bhosle: Neither good, nor bad times last, even corona will go away
May 27, 2020 18:50 IST
Donald Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after Twitter fact check
May 27, 2020 18:53 IST
How Kerala is planning to tackle Covid’s third phase
May 27, 2020 18:51 IST
Uttarakhand forms committee to improve response in dealing with spike in Covid-19 cases
May 27, 2020 18:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.