Maternity, multi-speciality hospitals to boost Kalyan-Dombivli health infrastructure

The maternity home at Patharli in Dombivli is shut since last seven years for renovation. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)

The Covid-19 pandemic situation has finally awakened the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to the need for better health infrastructure in the twin cities. At present, Kalyan-Dombivli has merely two civic-run hospitals, four clinics and 15 primary healthcare centres to cater to a population of more than 15 lakh.

Civic commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi, who has been vocal about the poor state of health infrastructure, has taken up two major projects for the same.

The KDMC plans to redevelop an existing maternity home at Patharli in Dombivli. This has been shut for more than seven years. It also plans to add a multi-specialty hospital along with the maternity hospital. The corporation also announced a new medical college and 500-bedded hospital in Kalyan.

Both these projects have been sanctioned by the general body last week.

Ashwini Patil, medical health officer, KDMC, said, “The civic body has plans to come up with better infrastructure facilities, which is the need of the hour. We had plans to develop these facilities earlier. However, it never took off. The commissioner has now prioritised them.”

The multi-specialty hospital with a maternity home will be built under Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis in Dombivli. The construction will be in two parts – the first will be the maternity hospital and the second, multispecialty hospital.

The corporation will operate the state-of-the-art maternity home on the first and ground floors that include OPD, waiting area, radiology centre, reception room, security guard cabin, pharmacy, casualty, laboratory, record room as well as two operation theatres. The private agency will operate the multi-specialty hospital on the second floor.

This ground-plus-one storeyed 30-bedded maternity home in KDMC was turned into a scrap shop in 2018 as it was shut for renovation. It was built in 1983 during the establishment of the municipal corporation, and shut in October 2013 due to its dilapidated condition.

Till the time it was operational, many women visited the maternity home on a daily basis. After its closure, the services provided at the maternity home were diverted to the Shastri Nagar civic hospital in Dombivli and Rukminibai civic hospital in Kalyan.

In 2015, the KDMC health department claimed that work cannot be started due to lack of funds.

Suryavanshi said, “We have got a nod for the development of this maternity home and multi-speciality hospital and also the 500-bed hospital and medical college from the general body. The state health minister also assured to provide all the help for the same. We will take up these projects on a priority basis.”

Raju Shinde, a resident of Dombivli, expressed that the civic body should take this pandemic as a lesson to improve infrastructure. “The existing civic hospitals are not capable of dealing with more patients or giving advanced treatment to the patients. If the civic-run hospitals are as good as a private hospital or at least have the basic facilities, people will get quality treatment at affordable prices.”