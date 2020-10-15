Sections
Matheran: Mumbai’s weekend spot set to be beautified

MMRDA has undertaken beautification of four viewpoints, improvement of the pathway between Dasturi Naka and Matheran and also parking facilities for tourists

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 12:51 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Works underway at the pathway between Dasturi Naka and Matheran. (Source: MMRDA)

Matheran, one of Mumbaikars’ favourite weekend destinations, is all set to get a face-lift in a bid to attract more tourists.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which has undertaken the beautification project, said that it has completed 50% of the work.

MMRDA has undertaken beautification of four viewpoints, improvement of the pathway between Dasturi Naka and Matheran and also parking facilities for tourists.

RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, who visited the site earlier this week, said, “We have taken care of the environmental constraints in the area. Once the beautification work is complete, tourists will be able to enjoy Matheran with greater comfort.”

MMRDA said that the pathway would be made of lateritic soil owing to the environmental restrictions. At least 35% of the pathway has been renovated, officials said.

MMRDA is also improving street lighting facilities, road furniture such as sign boards, benches, lamps, dustbins and railings as approved by the Matheran heritage committee, they added.

