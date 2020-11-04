Sections
Matheran toy train service resumes

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 00:58 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Toy train services between Aman Lodge and Matheran railway station will resume from Wednesday. The Central Railway (CR) on Tuesday announced the resumption of four daily shuttle services between the two stations.

“The first train will depart from Matheran at 9.30am, while the last train will depart from Aman Lodge at 4.43pm. Three second-class, one first-class and two luggage vans,” said a senior CR official.

Earlier, CR resumed parcel train services to provide essential food items for people residing in Matheran. The services were suspended on June 2, after poor response.

