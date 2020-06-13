Sections
Maximum Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra in 31-40 age group: Data

Maharashtra has recorded 101,141 infections and 3,717 people have died due to Covid-19 till Saturday morning.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 13:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Health workers conducting Covid-19 testing drive in Maharashtra’s Dharavi slum (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The age group of the maximum number of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra is between 31 and 40 years, state government’s data showed on Saturday.

An analysis of the 97,407 Covid-19 cases indicates that there are 19,523 or 20.04% people between the ages of 31 to 40 who are among those who have contracted the respiratory disease in the state.

Maharashtra has recorded 101,141 infections and 3,717 people have died due to Covid-19 till Saturday morning, according to the state’s health department. The analysis is available for 97,407 cases, it said.

The next age group to be infected most by Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes the coronavirus disease, in Maharashtra is between 41 and 50 years. And, there are 17,573 people or 18.04% in this age group, according to the data.



Contrary to the perception that the elderly are the most vulnerable, 9,991 or 10.26% people between the ages of 61 and 70 years are the third most group to have contracted the disease.

And, 4,223 or only 4.34% of people are among those between 71 to 80 years to have been infected.

There are 3,225 or 3.31% of children up to 10 years and 6,262 or 6.43% among those between 11 to 20 years who have Covid-19.

The health department said that an analysis of 97,635 Covid-19 patients in terms of genderwise distribution of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra shows there is more number of men than women who have been infected by the virus.

There are 60,596 or 62% male patients of the coronavirus disease against 37,039 or 38% females.

The report also shows that the Covid-19 mortality rate of Maharashtra was 3.68%, which is the fifth-highest in the country after Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

