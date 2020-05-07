MCA secretary, 3 others booked for opposing burial of Covid victim in Bandra

Bandra police have booked Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) secretary, Sanjay Naik and his three associates for allegedly opposing the burial of a 45-year-old man who died on Tuesday. The person was tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at Jaslok Hospital, said Bandra police officials.

“When they were burying the body, Sanjay Naik and his three associates came to the cemetery, they had also called several others and opposed the burial. They argued with BMC officials and even threatened the relatives,” said a police officer.

Bandra police officers said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had permitted to bury Covid patient in the cemetery at Bandra (East). But, there was a dispute on the BMC’s order, and locals had approached the high court which upheld the BMC order. Even the Supreme Court had refused to interfere with the high court order.

However, on Tuesday, when BMC officials and relatives took the body to Navapada Kokani Kabristan in Bandra (West) for burial, they were opposed by Naik, said police.

The accused Naik, 50, and his three associates Muzaffar Jarif Khan, Yunus Muzaffar Khan and Akbar Jarif Khan and have been booked under section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease that is dangerous to life) 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Naik, however, has denied the allegations. “We did not stop anybody. We have been booked falsely. The people who came for burial had permission for another cemetery in Bandra (East), but they came to Bandra (West). We went there to see what they were doing and police were also present there,” he said.

Nikhil Kapse, senior police inspector at Bandra police station, did not respond to calls or messages.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the April 27 order of Bombay high court directing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to remove locks put up by some locals’ residents on the gates of three connected cemeteries at Bandra West and make them available for burial of Covid-19 victims.