MCOCA invoked against 10 persons for slashing man with sword in Mumbai

The Trombay police have invoked charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 10 people for allegedly slashing a man to death with a sword in broad daylight on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim tried stopping them from running illicit drug peddling business. The complainant Hasinabano Shaikh, 44, had approached the police accusing 10 of their neighbours for killing her nephew Abdul Rehman Shaikh, 29, and assaulting her son, police said.

The officers said that the victim had approached them last month to file a first information report (FIR) against the accused Rashid Rehmat Shaikh and nine other including two women of their family for running a drug peddling business from a shop in their neighbourhood.

“Abdul wanted the accused to close the shop and sell it to someone else so that they could run a legitimate business there,” said Hasinabano.

After learning about the FIR, Rashid and his brothers Jahid Ali, Javed Abdul Karim, Mohammed Salim and Faujulla Shaikh and others confronted Abdul in the market on Tuesday. The men then assaulted him and his cousin. The family of 10 members then slashed the victim with a sword.

Siddheshwar Gove, senior police inspector of Trombay police station said that eight of the accused have been arrested. However, two of the accused are still absconding. “We have initiated MCOCA proceedings against the accused as there are more than 38 cases of threatening, assault, criminal intimidation and spreading terror in the locality and murder,” said Gove.

Gove added that they have started a special drive to identify such local gangs and begin MCOCA proceedings against them, “We have identified 13 others and are in process to book them under MCOCA,” said Gove.