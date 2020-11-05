Medical admissions kick-off, first merit list for Maharashtra to be released on November 13

In a relief to medical aspirants, the registration for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and other health science courses in the state began on Thursday. The state common entrance test (CET) cell had released the admission schedule and information brochure for health science courses in the state on Wednesday.

Candidates can complete their registration by November 12. The first merit list for Maharashtra will be released on November 13. The seat matrix was released late Thursday night. Maratha quota, which has been stayed by the Supreme Court, was absent from this seat matrix. As reported by HT earlier, a Government Medical College in Nandurbar will begin admitting students for the 2020-21 academic year, for 100 MBBS seats.

Meanwhile, the first merit list for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scores on an all-India level has been delayed. It was expected on Thursday afternoon. This delay is likely to bring relief to candidates in the state, according to education activist and parent Sudha Shenoy.

“This delay in the merit list at the national level may bring some relief to state students who are in a fix because of late release of the state merit list (SML). For instance, the candidate will have more clarity on whether s/he has secured a spot in the state list before the national-level merit list is out. They can then take the benefit of free exit of the first round of national-level merit list,” said Shenoy.

This year, medical admissions have been delayed drastically owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and confusion over Maratha quota. In a new rule, the state directorate of medical education and research has asked students to only submit documents at the time of registration whereas verify documents at the time of admission. This comes as a result of the impasse on implementation of Maratha quota in the state.

Every year, students who apply for undergraduate medical and dental seats submit all necessary documents at the time of registration, especially those who are applying for seats under various quotas that at present constitute around 62% of total seats.

