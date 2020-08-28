Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Medical representative held for spreading rumours about Andheri doctor’s death

Medical representative held for spreading rumours about Andheri doctor’s death

DN Nagar police on Thursday arrested a man accused of allegedly sparking a rumour about the death of a patient from Andheri who had tested positive for Covid-19. The accused,...

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 01:38 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

DN Nagar police on Thursday arrested a man accused of allegedly sparking a rumour about the death of a patient from Andheri who had tested positive for Covid-19. The accused, Nitesh Dhaneshwar Tripathi, 21, a medical representative from Santacruz, had sent a message on the same to several people on social media. Police have arrested five accused so far in this case.

According to police the patient who had tested positive for coronavirus is a doctor. His wife and daughter too have tested positive and were admitted to a hospital. One of his neighbours received the message on WhatsApp about the doctor’s death.

An officer from DN Nagar police station said, “The doctor’s neighbour later inquired and found out that the patient is alive and improving. He then filed a complaint against unknown persons for spreading the fake news.”

Following his complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



Parameshwar Ganme senior inspector from DN Nagar police station said, “We have arrested Tripathi and are investigating the case.” The accused was produced before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate court, where he released on bail.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Junior college admissions in Mumbai: Despite good Class 10 results, few students from state board in top spots
Aug 28, 2020 01:56 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: ED takes Rhea Chakraborty’s father to check family’s bank locker in Mumbai
Aug 28, 2020 01:46 IST
Bombay HC dismisses PIL questioning operation of PM Cares Fund
Aug 28, 2020 01:42 IST
Kalyan-Dombivli tops in Covid-19 cases in Thane district; residents blame civic body
Aug 28, 2020 01:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.