Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Menstrual cycle, stigma: Women doctors face other challenges in Covid fight

Menstrual cycle, stigma: Women doctors face other challenges in Covid fight

Working for six hours straight donning personal protective equipment (PPE) inside a Covid-19 ward is tough, especially for women doctors during their monthly menstrual cycle....

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 00:14 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty,

Dr Reshma Shinde, a resident doctor from the pathology department of Kem hospital. (HT Photo)

Working for six hours straight donning personal protective equipment (PPE) inside a Covid-19 ward is tough, especially for women doctors during their monthly menstrual cycle. The social discrimination that they face makes it worse, said most doctors HT spoke to ahead of the World Doctor’s Day (July 1).

Dr Reshma Shinde, a resident doctor in pathology department at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Parel, said even as they are being honoured as Covid warriors, she is experiencing stigma that is attached to the highly contagious infection. In an open letter, Shinde wrote, “Though my house was blessed with praises for my work, marriage proposals had stopped knocking my house doors. It took me no time to realise, that, it was due to the stigma associated with the word ‘COVID’. I started feeling very low as I could only see my dreams of marriage getting shattered (sic).”

Shinde told HT, “That’s the mentality of the society. We are being stigmatised for saving lives of patients.”

Another 28-year-old resident doctor who is on duty at SevenHills hospital also had a similar experience. “The groom’s family approached my father through a matrimonial website in February. We started chatting and everything was going fine until April, when I was put on Covid-19 duty,” she said. “He started to pressure me to stop going to the hospital, which I couldn’t as it is my responsibility. In May, they cancelled the marriage proposal.”



“During periods, we lose additional water and blood, which makes us weak and dehydrated. In safety suits for six hours, we can’t even afford to go to the bathroom to change sanitary napkins. Then come the cramps that burn us out,” said Dr Shinde.

Dr Sudeshna Salvi from the Grant Medical College, which is also known as JJ Hospital, said how once she had forgotten her date of menstrual cycle and started bleeding in her PPE suit. “I had no option as I was on my duty and I couldn’t open my PPE which could have been too risky. I spent six hours standing as I couldn’t sit,” she said.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, in-charge of private Covid-19 hospitals in Mumbai, said women doctors have been working braving all odds. “If any woman doctor wants to postpone the duty dates around their menstrual cycle, we do it immediately. It takes a toll on the woman to work for hours wearing PPE during that time of the month. But hats off to them, for they always work with full devotion and enthusiasm,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

10-day lockdown in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli from Thursday
Jul 01, 2020 00:54 IST
3 wards in Mumbai with most civic plaints have most containment zones
Jul 01, 2020 00:49 IST
FYJC pre-admission process to start today
Jul 01, 2020 00:44 IST
‘Real bummer’: How NASA astronaut Cassidy felt on losing mirror during spacewalk
Jul 01, 2020 00:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.