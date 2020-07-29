Sections
Metro Bhavan hearings starts from Tuesday

The town planning department of the state government initiated online public hearings for the proposed Metro Bhavan at Aarey on Tuesday. The state had received 2,563...

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 01:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The town planning department of the state government initiated online public hearings for the proposed Metro Bhavan at Aarey on Tuesday. The state had received 2,563 suggestions/objections on the changing the land-use for 2.03 hectares of land in 2019. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has planned a central operation and control centre on the two hectare plot in Aarey. The basement plus 27 floor building will be built at a cost of ₹1,033 crores.

