Metro Bhavan hearings starts from Tuesday
Updated: Jul 29, 2020 01:04 IST
The town planning department of the state government initiated online public hearings for the proposed Metro Bhavan at Aarey on Tuesday. The state had received 2,563 suggestions/objections on the changing the land-use for 2.03 hectares of land in 2019. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has planned a central operation and control centre on the two hectare plot in Aarey. The basement plus 27 floor building will be built at a cost of ₹1,033 crores.