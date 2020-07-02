Mhada announces lottery for 24 houses at Nashik

Amid the lockdown, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) has announced lottery for 24 low-cost houses in Nashik. These houses range between 452 square feet to 648 square feet area and cost between ₹13 lakh and ₹20 lakh.

The lottery for the houses, which are located at Kalanagar in Nashik, would be held on August 10 at Nashik. The application for this has started and people can submit their application till July 30.

Mhada houses are popular due to their low cost as compared to that charged by private builders.