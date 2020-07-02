Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Mhada announces lottery for 24 houses at Nashik

Mhada announces lottery for 24 houses at Nashik

Amid the lockdown, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) has announced lottery for 24 low-cost houses in Nashik. These houses range between 452 square feet...

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 00:46 IST

By Naresh R Kamath,

Amid the lockdown, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) has announced lottery for 24 low-cost houses in Nashik. These houses range between 452 square feet to 648 square feet area and cost between ₹13 lakh and ₹20 lakh.

The lottery for the houses, which are located at Kalanagar in Nashik, would be held on August 10 at Nashik. The application for this has started and people can submit their application till July 30.

Mhada houses are popular due to their low cost as compared to that charged by private builders.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I’m all for masks: Donald Trump says he would wear it in close quarters
Jul 02, 2020 01:16 IST
Prisoners out on temporary bail cannot report to police station via video calling: HC
Jul 02, 2020 00:56 IST
Woman kills 4-year-old over family feud, arrested
Jul 02, 2020 00:55 IST
Products made by state self-help groups now available on Amazon
Jul 02, 2020 00:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.