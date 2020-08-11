Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Mhaiskar among IAS officers transferred

Mhaiskar among IAS officers transferred

State government on Monday appointed IAS officer Milind Mhaiskar, vice-president and chief executive officer of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada), as...

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 01:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

State government on Monday appointed IAS officer Milind Mhaiskar, vice-president and chief executive officer of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada), as principal secretary of forest in the revenue department. Mhaiskar will replace additional chief secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava who has not been appointed in any department.

Sanjay Khandare, secretary of food and civil supplies department, has been appointed as chairman and managing director of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited.

Aurangabad collector Uday Chaudhari has been transferred as deputy secretary to chief secretary in Mantralaya. AA Gulhane, project manager, Jalswaraj Project, has been appointed as Chandrapur collector, while KH Bagate has been posted as CEO of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra FDA warns against high doses of Vitamin C
Aug 11, 2020 01:45 IST
Northern Haryana’s 6 districts account for 26% active Covid cases
Aug 11, 2020 01:21 IST
Awhad says focus should be on managing Covid-19
Aug 11, 2020 01:16 IST
ED opposes Nirav’s son’s plea against seizure of properties
Aug 11, 2020 01:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.